Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking garage

Very modern 3 bed, 2 bath, with everything you're looking for. Granite in the kitchen and baths, title flooring in main living areas and bathrooms, open floor plan with wood burning fireplace and high vaulted ceilings . Almost everything has been replaced, floors, paint, windows, cabinets, counter tops, toilets, bathtubs, within the last couple of years. It's almost like you're moving into a new home. Available early October.