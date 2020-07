Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning fireplace

Ready For New Tenant. Great Location, You Will Love this Beautiful Home.Offers 3 Bedrooms & 2 Full Bath,Include Appliace and W&D, Open Floor Plan, Open Kitchen With Beautiful Granite Countertop, With Top quality Laminated Wood Floors in all the Bedrooms and Hallway, Ceramic Tile Throughout Kitchen,Beths and Living Area, New AC.

Huge Fenced Back Yard With Cover Patio For you to Enjoy Spend Time Out Side.