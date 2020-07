Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in Buckingham North Estates. Near schools and shopping. This spacious 4 BR home has hardwood floors and vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint through out, built ins, formal areas, and 2.5 baths.

Extra parking in rear plus storage bldg. Don.t wait on this one. It is very nice and ready for occupants.

Criteria is credit, background, prior rental history, and income. $50 app. fee per adult. TAR application.

2 Yr. lease.