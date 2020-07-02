All apartments in Garland
1316 Lexington Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

1316 Lexington Drive

1316 Lexington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Lexington Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Southgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This adorable home has an oversized living room with wall to wall windows featuring a great view to the backyard. The kitchen is great for entertaining with a breakfast bar that opens to the large living room. Formal dining or office space upon entry. Bedrooms with adjoining bath. The backyard has a great patio for entertaining! Convenient to restaurants, schools and highways. Call for an appointment today.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 Lexington Drive have any available units?
1316 Lexington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
Is 1316 Lexington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1316 Lexington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 Lexington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 Lexington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1316 Lexington Drive offer parking?
No, 1316 Lexington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1316 Lexington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 Lexington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 Lexington Drive have a pool?
No, 1316 Lexington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1316 Lexington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1316 Lexington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 Lexington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 Lexington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 Lexington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 Lexington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

