1316 Lexington Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

This adorable home has an oversized living room with wall to wall windows featuring a great view to the backyard. The kitchen is great for entertaining with a breakfast bar that opens to the large living room. Formal dining or office space upon entry. Bedrooms with adjoining bath. The backyard has a great patio for entertaining! Convenient to restaurants, schools and highways. Call for an appointment today.



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.