Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Adorable 3 bedroom home, with new updates is waiting for you! Beautiful vinyl flooring and clean carpet throughout, light neutral colors, updated ceiling fans and one car garage with more parking out front. This home features an incredible backyard with covered patio, perfect for grilling and entertaining guests. Large living room and dining combination, attached to the kitchen with white cabinetry, black appliances and tile back splash. Come view this move-in ready home today!