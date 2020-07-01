Amenities

1222 Misty Way Available 03/31/19 Beautiful remodeled family home in great neighborhood. Easy access to new North Garland developments! - Completely Remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in a quite family oriented neighborhood in North Garland. Open concept with an oversized garage is perfect for a family or someone looking to entertain. Fresh neutral paint throughout the house. No expense was sparred when masterfully planning this beautiful home for it's next owners. Brand New Roof and plumbing put the new owners at ease. New flooring throughout the house. No carpet. Solid wood cabinets in the kitchen topped off with new granite. Bathrooms have new vanities, granite, and tile. New developments all around this area making North Garland very desirable.



Contact Neal today!

Text/Call (469) 249-0585



(RLNE4590933)