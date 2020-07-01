All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1222 Misty Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1222 Misty Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1222 Misty Way

1222 Misty Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1222 Misty Way, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1222 Misty Way Available 03/31/19 Beautiful remodeled family home in great neighborhood. Easy access to new North Garland developments! - Completely Remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home in a quite family oriented neighborhood in North Garland. Open concept with an oversized garage is perfect for a family or someone looking to entertain. Fresh neutral paint throughout the house. No expense was sparred when masterfully planning this beautiful home for it's next owners. Brand New Roof and plumbing put the new owners at ease. New flooring throughout the house. No carpet. Solid wood cabinets in the kitchen topped off with new granite. Bathrooms have new vanities, granite, and tile. New developments all around this area making North Garland very desirable.

Contact Neal today!
Text/Call (469) 249-0585

(RLNE4590933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 Misty Way have any available units?
1222 Misty Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 Misty Way have?
Some of 1222 Misty Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 Misty Way currently offering any rent specials?
1222 Misty Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 Misty Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 Misty Way is pet friendly.
Does 1222 Misty Way offer parking?
Yes, 1222 Misty Way offers parking.
Does 1222 Misty Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 Misty Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 Misty Way have a pool?
No, 1222 Misty Way does not have a pool.
Does 1222 Misty Way have accessible units?
No, 1222 Misty Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 Misty Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 Misty Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Broadway
5118 Broadway Blvd
Garland, TX 75043
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District