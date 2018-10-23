All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1214 High Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1214 High Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1214 High Valley Drive

1214 High Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1214 High Valley Drive, Garland, TX 75041

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
media room
Location, Location! Easy access to I 30! You will love this stucco home with a tile roof & rear entry parking. Spacious split 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with garage conversion that can be used for storage, a second living or your media room! Master bedroom has walk-in closet, carpet, molding & a bay window. Master bath updated with tile enclosure, updated cabinets & fixtures. The 2nd bedroom has carpet & the 3rd bedroom has laminate floors. Ceiling fans throughout, a wood burning fireplace in open living area, galley kitchen & separate kitchen dining. Kitchen updated with GRANITE countertops & white appliances, refrigerator too! Enjoy the covered backyard deck & 2 car port surrounded by iron fence & private gate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 High Valley Drive have any available units?
1214 High Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 High Valley Drive have?
Some of 1214 High Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 High Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1214 High Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 High Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1214 High Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1214 High Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1214 High Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1214 High Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 High Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 High Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1214 High Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1214 High Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1214 High Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 High Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 High Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest At Duck Creek
4328 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Garland Gardens
245 South Barnes Drive
Garland, TX 75042
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Country Club Condos
1701 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District