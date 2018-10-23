1214 High Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage media room

Location, Location! Easy access to I 30! You will love this stucco home with a tile roof & rear entry parking. Spacious split 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with garage conversion that can be used for storage, a second living or your media room! Master bedroom has walk-in closet, carpet, molding & a bay window. Master bath updated with tile enclosure, updated cabinets & fixtures. The 2nd bedroom has carpet & the 3rd bedroom has laminate floors. Ceiling fans throughout, a wood burning fireplace in open living area, galley kitchen & separate kitchen dining. Kitchen updated with GRANITE countertops & white appliances, refrigerator too! Enjoy the covered backyard deck & 2 car port surrounded by iron fence & private gate!