114 E Kenwood Drive

Come be the first to enjoy this freshly remodeled and upgraded stunner is desirable Ridgewood Park subdivision of Garland. Enjoy Garland ISD's choice of school program. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The kitchen is new and has new granite counters, dark stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The flooring and paint is new and neutral colors. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs along with one bathroom. The downstairs has a 3rd bedroom, a second bathroom along with 2 living rooms, the kitchen, a small study and a breakfast area. The back yard has several large shade trees along with an enclosed patio area. There is a large attached 2 car garage.