Garland, TX
114 E Kenwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

114 E Kenwood Drive

114 East Kenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

114 East Kenwood Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Centerview

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come be the first to enjoy this freshly remodeled and upgraded stunner is desirable Ridgewood Park subdivision of Garland. Enjoy Garland ISD's choice of school program. Home has just received a long list of improvements. The kitchen is new and has new granite counters, dark stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The flooring and paint is new and neutral colors. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. There are 2 large bedrooms upstairs along with one bathroom. The downstairs has a 3rd bedroom, a second bathroom along with 2 living rooms, the kitchen, a small study and a breakfast area. The back yard has several large shade trees along with an enclosed patio area. There is a large attached 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E Kenwood Drive have any available units?
114 E Kenwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E Kenwood Drive have?
Some of 114 E Kenwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E Kenwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 E Kenwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E Kenwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 114 E Kenwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 114 E Kenwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 114 E Kenwood Drive offers parking.
Does 114 E Kenwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E Kenwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E Kenwood Drive have a pool?
No, 114 E Kenwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 114 E Kenwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 E Kenwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E Kenwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 E Kenwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

