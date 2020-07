Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and well-kept 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a cul-de-sac lot in quite Southgate Estates! Interior features include beautiful flooring, gas fireplace, galley style kitchen with lots of counter space, large utility room, and natural lighting throughout! Sits on a large lot with beautiful landscaping, front to rear driveway, and a large back patio that is great for entertaining. Convenient to shopping and near by parks.**CLICK ON SUPPLEMENTS FOR APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS