Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Immaculate 4-2-2 house in Garland with wooden floors. SS appliances updated recently. 2 living areas give more options for your entertainment needs with a spacious kitchen with marble counter-tops. Open family room offers a fire place to cozy up during winters. Open patio can be utilized for fun time in a quite neighborhood.



Tenant and tenant's Agent to confirm sq footage , schools etc.