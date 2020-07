Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Features include Granite kitchen countertops, covered patio, hardwood floors downstairs, tile in the kitchen and dining areas. Other features include wooden staircase and new carpet upstairs. HOA includes the use of the community pool, tennis courts and club house. It is conveniently located close to Firewheel golf course, Firewheel Mall, the Telecon Corridor, schools, dining and stores.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/26121



(RLNE4671530)