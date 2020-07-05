1025 Briar Way

Amenities

Large 4-2-2 with 2 beautiful yards and 2 story air conditioned workshop in a cul-de-sac. 3 living areas include formal living-dining, family room, and den plus office. Wonderful built-in book shelves, study and fireplace. Yard is shaded by gorgeous mature trees. 2 add-ons (not listed on tax role). Huge workshop or extra living space. Lofted. Perfect living space! Move-in ready! Wont last! Buyer and Agent to verify information. Realtor is related to owner. Owner will finance with minimum 20% down payment or trade. Lease to Own also. Dislocated people welcome from the tornado. We can even furnish at a higher price. Will work with insurance company.