Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:21 PM

1022 Wendell Way

1022 Wendell Way · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Wendell Way, Garland, TX 75043
Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Garland beauty is ready for move in, neutral paint colors, all laminate floors, NO carpet. INCREDIBLE covered patio in the backyard is HUGE and complete with fan and light. Open floor plan with soaring ceiling in the living room. Gorgeous gas fireplace with gas logs. Split floorplan, swing entry garage and lush landscaping. The property has beautiful mature trees and backs up to greenbelt area. No smokers, Pets negotiable, Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers, No Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

