1022 Wendell Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Garland beauty is ready for move in, neutral paint colors, all laminate floors, NO carpet. INCREDIBLE covered patio in the backyard is HUGE and complete with fan and light. Open floor plan with soaring ceiling in the living room. Gorgeous gas fireplace with gas logs. Split floorplan, swing entry garage and lush landscaping. The property has beautiful mature trees and backs up to greenbelt area. No smokers, Pets negotiable, Check Availability Date. No housing Vouchers, No Section 8 accepted.