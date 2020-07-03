All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 1012 Edgefield Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
1012 Edgefield Dr
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:36 AM

1012 Edgefield Dr

1012 Edgefield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1012 Edgefield Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Hiland

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features brand new vinyl flooring, new two-tone paint, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, appliances, ceiling fans, a fenced backyard and driveway parking. [SBH-B] The home is located on a quiet street near Granger Recreations Center, Jeff Wackett Football Field, El Rancho Supermercado, Dairy Queen, Boost Mobile, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Dollar Tree and so much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Edgefield Dr have any available units?
1012 Edgefield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Edgefield Dr have?
Some of 1012 Edgefield Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Edgefield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Edgefield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Edgefield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1012 Edgefield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1012 Edgefield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Edgefield Dr offers parking.
Does 1012 Edgefield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Edgefield Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Edgefield Dr have a pool?
No, 1012 Edgefield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Edgefield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1012 Edgefield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Edgefield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Edgefield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montclair Estates
801 La Prada Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
6202 Duck Creek Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Carriage Homes on the Lake
3232 N Garland Ave
Garland, TX 75040
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District