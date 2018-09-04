9956 Queens Quarter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

This beautifully updated 4 beds 2 baths in the quiet subdivision of Kings Garden features open living area, very large family room, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The bright game room provides ample room for entertainment. Oversized garage and large driveway upfront. Located close to a greenbelt, this neighborhood features kids playground, community pool, and quick access to shopping centers and restaurants in the area. Highly rated schools in the area and in walking distance. No pets. Written application and application fee required for all 18 and older. Owner managed.