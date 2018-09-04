All apartments in Frisco
9956 Queens Quarter Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 6:37 PM

9956 Queens Quarter Drive

9956 Queens Quarter Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9956 Queens Quarter Dr, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautifully updated 4 beds 2 baths in the quiet subdivision of Kings Garden features open living area, very large family room, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The bright game room provides ample room for entertainment. Oversized garage and large driveway upfront. Located close to a greenbelt, this neighborhood features kids playground, community pool, and quick access to shopping centers and restaurants in the area. Highly rated schools in the area and in walking distance. No pets. Written application and application fee required for all 18 and older. Owner managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9956 Queens Quarter Drive have any available units?
9956 Queens Quarter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9956 Queens Quarter Drive have?
Some of 9956 Queens Quarter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9956 Queens Quarter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9956 Queens Quarter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9956 Queens Quarter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9956 Queens Quarter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9956 Queens Quarter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9956 Queens Quarter Drive offers parking.
Does 9956 Queens Quarter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9956 Queens Quarter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9956 Queens Quarter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9956 Queens Quarter Drive has a pool.
Does 9956 Queens Quarter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9956 Queens Quarter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9956 Queens Quarter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9956 Queens Quarter Drive has units with dishwashers.

