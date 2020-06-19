All apartments in Frisco
9915 Knoll Trace Way
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:52 AM

9915 Knoll Trace Way

9915 Knoll Trace Way · No Longer Available
Location

9915 Knoll Trace Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A circular drive brings you to this gorgeous one story home conveniently located in the heart of Frisco in Tuscany Meadows. This home offers an open style formal and living area, study with French doors. The modern-style kitchen includes granite counter tops & SS appliances. Five minutes away from Stonebriar Center and ample restaurants to choose from. Community park nearby on a low traffic cul-de-sac. Award winning Frisco ISD schools. Washer, new dryer and refrigerator included. Owner also provides lawn and landscaping service.
NEW NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS THROUGH OUT WITH NEW CARPET BEFORE MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9915 Knoll Trace Way have any available units?
9915 Knoll Trace Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9915 Knoll Trace Way have?
Some of 9915 Knoll Trace Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9915 Knoll Trace Way currently offering any rent specials?
9915 Knoll Trace Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9915 Knoll Trace Way pet-friendly?
No, 9915 Knoll Trace Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9915 Knoll Trace Way offer parking?
Yes, 9915 Knoll Trace Way offers parking.
Does 9915 Knoll Trace Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9915 Knoll Trace Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9915 Knoll Trace Way have a pool?
No, 9915 Knoll Trace Way does not have a pool.
Does 9915 Knoll Trace Way have accessible units?
No, 9915 Knoll Trace Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9915 Knoll Trace Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9915 Knoll Trace Way has units with dishwashers.

