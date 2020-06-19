9915 Knoll Trace Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A circular drive brings you to this gorgeous one story home conveniently located in the heart of Frisco in Tuscany Meadows. This home offers an open style formal and living area, study with French doors. The modern-style kitchen includes granite counter tops & SS appliances. Five minutes away from Stonebriar Center and ample restaurants to choose from. Community park nearby on a low traffic cul-de-sac. Award winning Frisco ISD schools. Washer, new dryer and refrigerator included. Owner also provides lawn and landscaping service.

NEW NEUTRAL PAINT COLORS THROUGH OUT WITH NEW CARPET BEFORE MOVE IN.