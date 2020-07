Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Awesome 1 story home with beautiful wood floors throughout! Huge kitchen, with gas range, walk-in pantry & bkft bar, opens to spacious living area with gas, stone fp. Master is split for privacy & features garden tub, sep tile shower & double sinks. Granite countertops in kitchen & both baths. Nice vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Great location close to schools, shopping, highways! Blinds to be installed in living area prior to move in.