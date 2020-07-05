All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9897 Dartmouth Dr

9897 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9897 Dartmouth Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Frisco is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has over sized living and dinning. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/701549?source=marketing

Anson Wheat, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9897 Dartmouth Dr have any available units?
9897 Dartmouth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9897 Dartmouth Dr have?
Some of 9897 Dartmouth Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9897 Dartmouth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9897 Dartmouth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9897 Dartmouth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9897 Dartmouth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9897 Dartmouth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9897 Dartmouth Dr offers parking.
Does 9897 Dartmouth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9897 Dartmouth Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9897 Dartmouth Dr have a pool?
No, 9897 Dartmouth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9897 Dartmouth Dr have accessible units?
No, 9897 Dartmouth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9897 Dartmouth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9897 Dartmouth Dr has units with dishwashers.

