9897 Dartmouth Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Frisco is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Home has over sized living and dinning. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!



For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com



Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



https://secure.rently.com/properties/701549?source=marketing



Anson Wheat, leasing agent



Specialized Property Management #375514



469-754-8195