Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Open and bright floorplan on a large lot in central Frisco! 3 bedroom, 2 bath and 2 living areas within walking distance of Christie Elem School in highly rated Frisco ISD. Updates include granite countertops in the kitchen, tile shower & flooring in the master bath, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Easy access to 121 and the Dallas North Tollway.