9836 Lance Drive

One-of-a-kind for this size of an amazing 1-story home. Like new with Fabulous 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an office, 2 dining areas and Spacious Family room. Stunning kitchen w-massive island, stainless appliances, lots of Cabinets & Counter space, Walk In Pantry, Gorgeous Wood floors, Charming family rm w-Wall of Windows & fireplace w-raised hearth. Separate vanities in mstr bath w-Granite & a Huge master closet. Extended and covered patio with a private backyard, drip system, extensive crown molding, upgraded exterior stone. Energy Star 2.5 certified home.Strategically located near Tollway, Across the street from future UNT college and all the expansions off hwy 380.

Pets are on one to one basis.