Last updated May 1 2020 at 8:52 PM

9836 Lance Drive

9836 Lance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9836 Lance Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
One-of-a-kind for this size of an amazing 1-story home. Like new with Fabulous 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, an office, 2 dining areas and Spacious Family room. Stunning kitchen w-massive island, stainless appliances, lots of Cabinets & Counter space, Walk In Pantry, Gorgeous Wood floors, Charming family rm w-Wall of Windows & fireplace w-raised hearth. Separate vanities in mstr bath w-Granite & a Huge master closet. Extended and covered patio with a private backyard, drip system, extensive crown molding, upgraded exterior stone. Energy Star 2.5 certified home.Strategically located near Tollway, Across the street from future UNT college and all the expansions off hwy 380.
Pets are on one to one basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 Lance Drive have any available units?
9836 Lance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9836 Lance Drive have?
Some of 9836 Lance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 Lance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9836 Lance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 Lance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9836 Lance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9836 Lance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9836 Lance Drive offers parking.
Does 9836 Lance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9836 Lance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 Lance Drive have a pool?
No, 9836 Lance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9836 Lance Drive have accessible units?
No, 9836 Lance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 Lance Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9836 Lance Drive has units with dishwashers.

