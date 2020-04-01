All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:19 AM

9822 Amberwoods Lane

9822 Amberwoods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9822 Amberwoods Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home in Crown Ridge of Frisco featuring 3 bedrooms plus study room . Beautiful hardwood floors in the living & kitchen area, gorgeous granite counter tops & cabinetry in the kitchen. An open floor plan provides a great space to entertain friends and family. Appliances are available for purchase from the current ternants. The Washer will be priced at $600.00; the dryer will be $600.00; the refrigerator will be $1,500.00 - All this appliances purchase in April,2019 .Note: 30 days notice to the current tenants to move out

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9822 Amberwoods Lane have any available units?
9822 Amberwoods Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9822 Amberwoods Lane have?
Some of 9822 Amberwoods Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9822 Amberwoods Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9822 Amberwoods Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9822 Amberwoods Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9822 Amberwoods Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9822 Amberwoods Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9822 Amberwoods Lane offers parking.
Does 9822 Amberwoods Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9822 Amberwoods Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9822 Amberwoods Lane have a pool?
No, 9822 Amberwoods Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9822 Amberwoods Lane have accessible units?
No, 9822 Amberwoods Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9822 Amberwoods Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9822 Amberwoods Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

