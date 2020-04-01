9822 Amberwoods Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home in Crown Ridge of Frisco featuring 3 bedrooms plus study room . Beautiful hardwood floors in the living & kitchen area, gorgeous granite counter tops & cabinetry in the kitchen. An open floor plan provides a great space to entertain friends and family. Appliances are available for purchase from the current ternants. The Washer will be priced at $600.00; the dryer will be $600.00; the refrigerator will be $1,500.00 - All this appliances purchase in April,2019 .Note: 30 days notice to the current tenants to move out