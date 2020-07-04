All apartments in Frisco
9820 Concord Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

9820 Concord Drive

9820 Concord Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9820 Concord Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in an excellent neighborhood in Frisco!This beautiful,fantastically updated, move in ready home with desired floor plan,Meticulous pride in ownership shines in every room.Hardwood floor through out the house, newly painted walls, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The third bedroom can be used as a office or study room as well.Relax and feel the breeze on the backyard with pool,board on board fence.Minutes away from shops at legacy and Preston road. Less than 10 min drive to all major corporate's in Plano .Furniture, Refrigerator, Washer and dryer are available for additional $250 per month.Make this yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9820 Concord Drive have any available units?
9820 Concord Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9820 Concord Drive have?
Some of 9820 Concord Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9820 Concord Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9820 Concord Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9820 Concord Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9820 Concord Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9820 Concord Drive offer parking?
No, 9820 Concord Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9820 Concord Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9820 Concord Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9820 Concord Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9820 Concord Drive has a pool.
Does 9820 Concord Drive have accessible units?
No, 9820 Concord Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9820 Concord Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9820 Concord Drive has units with dishwashers.

