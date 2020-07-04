9820 Concord Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in an excellent neighborhood in Frisco!This beautiful,fantastically updated, move in ready home with desired floor plan,Meticulous pride in ownership shines in every room.Hardwood floor through out the house, newly painted walls, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. The third bedroom can be used as a office or study room as well.Relax and feel the breeze on the backyard with pool,board on board fence.Minutes away from shops at legacy and Preston road. Less than 10 min drive to all major corporate's in Plano .Furniture, Refrigerator, Washer and dryer are available for additional $250 per month.Make this yours today!