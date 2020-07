Amenities

One year new paint. One year new microwave and dishwasher. Ready to move in. 4 oversize bedrooms, 3 living areas, 2 dining areas, single story home over 2700 sq. ft. 2 AC units for energy efficient. Large kitchen features a great size island, lots of counter space for food prep, kitchen opens up to a large breakfast and dining area. Big backyard and side yard. Convenient to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Frisco ISD