Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Ready to move in!! Beautiful traditional home with updates galore. Hardwood floors and updated kitchen to include granite countertops and gas cooktop. Backyard oasis with large covered patio and shed or playhouse. Secondary bedroom down with full bath perfect for in-law suite. Master bedroom up with updated master bath. Come and see the beautiful house yourself, you wont be disappointed!