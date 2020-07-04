All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:02 PM

9762 Elite Drive

9762 Elite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9762 Elite Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location! Just minutes from Toyota and Cowboys, located in Kings Garden. One story home with new wood like laminate floors in living-dining-den, kitchen and hallway. Home offers open floor plan great for entertaining with lots of natural light. Walk into formal living and dinning room that could be an office. Large family room with fireplace open to oversize kitchen with island, double oven, walk in pantry and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms allows privacy in the master suite with walk-in closet and separate shower-tub. All bedrooms are very spacious. Large laundry room. Enjoy the nice backyard or cool off and walk to the community pool, playgrounds and walking trails this summer. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9762 Elite Drive have any available units?
9762 Elite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9762 Elite Drive have?
Some of 9762 Elite Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9762 Elite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9762 Elite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9762 Elite Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9762 Elite Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9762 Elite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9762 Elite Drive offers parking.
Does 9762 Elite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9762 Elite Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9762 Elite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9762 Elite Drive has a pool.
Does 9762 Elite Drive have accessible units?
No, 9762 Elite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9762 Elite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9762 Elite Drive has units with dishwashers.

