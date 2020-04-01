9754 Lovers Lane

Amenities

Come see this contemporary executive home in the best location in Frisco. It is a previous model home with many upgrades. All bedrooms downstairs! Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious, with a spa-quality bathroom and jetted tub. The Kitchen is remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters & butler pantry. Incredible media room upstairs and a billiards or game room. Fresh paint, newer appliances, roof, flooring, fence, quartz counters, too many upgrades to mention! Swing, speakers, pool table and basketball hoop stay! Walking distance to park, quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, easy commute, sought after Frisco ISD.