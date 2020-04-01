All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9754 Lovers Lane

9754 Lovers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9754 Lovers Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
Come see this contemporary executive home in the best location in Frisco. It is a previous model home with many upgrades. All bedrooms downstairs! Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. The master bedroom is spacious, with a spa-quality bathroom and jetted tub. The Kitchen is remodeled with new cabinets, granite counters & butler pantry. Incredible media room upstairs and a billiards or game room. Fresh paint, newer appliances, roof, flooring, fence, quartz counters, too many upgrades to mention! Swing, speakers, pool table and basketball hoop stay! Walking distance to park, quiet neighborhood, close to shopping, easy commute, sought after Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9754 Lovers Lane have any available units?
9754 Lovers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9754 Lovers Lane have?
Some of 9754 Lovers Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9754 Lovers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9754 Lovers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9754 Lovers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9754 Lovers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9754 Lovers Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9754 Lovers Lane offers parking.
Does 9754 Lovers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9754 Lovers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9754 Lovers Lane have a pool?
No, 9754 Lovers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9754 Lovers Lane have accessible units?
No, 9754 Lovers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9754 Lovers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9754 Lovers Lane has units with dishwashers.

