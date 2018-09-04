975 Echols Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

This stunning home is located in sought after Windrose at Phillips Creek Ranch, situated on a premium lot facing the fountains.The iron doors welcome you inside this beautiful Mediterranean stucco home, featuring an open floorplan, high ceilings, electronic and security upgrades, and custom designer lighting and chandeliers throughout.The large kitchen opens to the great room with detailed wood beam ceilings offering an abundance of natural light.If you desire outdoor entertaining space, then the outdoor kitchen, large covered patio. The HOA includes front yard maintenance and use of community pool and amenities. Short term lease under 10 months or less will have an extra month's rent charged.