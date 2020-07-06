All apartments in Frisco
9706 Adolphus Drive

9706 Adolphus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9706 Adolphus Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Property Amenities
Move in ready must see. Brand new carpet, artificial wood in living, dining areas. Large master suite with walk in closet, separate shower, garden tub and dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms on one side of the formal & entry way and study with french doors on the other. Lots of windows and fireplace in the family room. Skylight in the kitchen brings in lots of light. Kitchen features breakfast bar, large pantry and plenty of counter space and cabinets. Extended patio off the breakfast area. Walking distance to excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 Adolphus Drive have any available units?
9706 Adolphus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9706 Adolphus Drive have?
Some of 9706 Adolphus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 Adolphus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9706 Adolphus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 Adolphus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9706 Adolphus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9706 Adolphus Drive offer parking?
No, 9706 Adolphus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9706 Adolphus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9706 Adolphus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 Adolphus Drive have a pool?
No, 9706 Adolphus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9706 Adolphus Drive have accessible units?
No, 9706 Adolphus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 Adolphus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9706 Adolphus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

