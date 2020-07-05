All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

9700 Carmel Valley Dr

9700 Carmel Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9700 Carmel Valley Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Frisco Home for Lease!! - Completely updated! You will fall in love the minute you walk inside! Beautiful wood like floors throughout, except baths and kitchen which have very pretty earth tone ceramic tile. Gorgeous master bath with tons of built in custom cabinets & designer spa tub. Majestic ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen & baths. Corner lot has lush landscaping, big trees & outdoor living area, large covered patio!! Entire house painted 2016! New AC in 2019
Refrigerator included. Tenant occupied until 6-30
*No smoking inside the property*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9700 Carmel Valley Dr have any available units?
9700 Carmel Valley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9700 Carmel Valley Dr have?
Some of 9700 Carmel Valley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9700 Carmel Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9700 Carmel Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9700 Carmel Valley Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9700 Carmel Valley Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9700 Carmel Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 9700 Carmel Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9700 Carmel Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9700 Carmel Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9700 Carmel Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 9700 Carmel Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9700 Carmel Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 9700 Carmel Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9700 Carmel Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9700 Carmel Valley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

