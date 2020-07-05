9700 Carmel Valley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Frisco Home for Lease!! - Completely updated! You will fall in love the minute you walk inside! Beautiful wood like floors throughout, except baths and kitchen which have very pretty earth tone ceramic tile. Gorgeous master bath with tons of built in custom cabinets & designer spa tub. Majestic ceilings, granite counter tops in kitchen & baths. Corner lot has lush landscaping, big trees & outdoor living area, large covered patio!! Entire house painted 2016! New AC in 2019

Refrigerator included. Tenant occupied until 6-30

*No smoking inside the property*



No Pets Allowed



