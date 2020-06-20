All apartments in Frisco
Last updated December 5 2019 at 3:38 AM

9632 Millstream Drive

9632 Millstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9632 Millstream Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous Highland Home on cul-de-sac, 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath with combo Formal Living-Dining, Study downstairs can double as 5th Bedroom. Spacious kitchen open to Breakfast Area and family room. Kitchen has Refrigerator, granite counters, gas cook-top & Pantry. Floor to ceiling brick wood burning fireplace highlights the family room. Family room has 3 large windows overlooking the backyard. Plenty of storage & Counter Space. Dual staircases. Downstairs Master & Mstr bath with dual vanities, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms all with walk in closets, 2 Full Baths, Large Game Room & Loft area. HUGE lot! True 3 car garage! Dishwasher and master shower frame will be replaced in 2 weeks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9632 Millstream Drive have any available units?
9632 Millstream Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9632 Millstream Drive have?
Some of 9632 Millstream Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9632 Millstream Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9632 Millstream Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9632 Millstream Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9632 Millstream Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9632 Millstream Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9632 Millstream Drive offers parking.
Does 9632 Millstream Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9632 Millstream Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9632 Millstream Drive have a pool?
No, 9632 Millstream Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9632 Millstream Drive have accessible units?
No, 9632 Millstream Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9632 Millstream Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9632 Millstream Drive has units with dishwashers.

