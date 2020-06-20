9632 Millstream Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous Highland Home on cul-de-sac, 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath with combo Formal Living-Dining, Study downstairs can double as 5th Bedroom. Spacious kitchen open to Breakfast Area and family room. Kitchen has Refrigerator, granite counters, gas cook-top & Pantry. Floor to ceiling brick wood burning fireplace highlights the family room. Family room has 3 large windows overlooking the backyard. Plenty of storage & Counter Space. Dual staircases. Downstairs Master & Mstr bath with dual vanities, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, Walk-in Closet. Upstairs has 3 Bedrooms all with walk in closets, 2 Full Baths, Large Game Room & Loft area. HUGE lot! True 3 car garage! Dishwasher and master shower frame will be replaced in 2 weeks.