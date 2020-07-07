All apartments in Frisco
9611 Honeysuckle Drive

9611 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9611 Honeysuckle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Must see! Too many upgrades to list. A fantastic, rare, turn-key home. Located in the heart of Frisco!
This Gorgeous single story, completely updated home! Very desirable Cecile Place on an oversized lot with lots of trees and mature landscaping! This is a fabulous open, freshly painted floor plan, with a huge kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances that opens to the family room with high ceilings and wood floors. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 Baths with brand new custom windows and Plantation Shutters, radiant barrier, new top of the line AC unit, garage has real epoxy floors! Cost $50k for upgrades!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9611 Honeysuckle Drive have any available units?
9611 Honeysuckle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9611 Honeysuckle Drive have?
Some of 9611 Honeysuckle Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9611 Honeysuckle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9611 Honeysuckle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9611 Honeysuckle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9611 Honeysuckle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9611 Honeysuckle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9611 Honeysuckle Drive offers parking.
Does 9611 Honeysuckle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9611 Honeysuckle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9611 Honeysuckle Drive have a pool?
No, 9611 Honeysuckle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9611 Honeysuckle Drive have accessible units?
No, 9611 Honeysuckle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9611 Honeysuckle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9611 Honeysuckle Drive has units with dishwashers.

