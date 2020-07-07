9611 Honeysuckle Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Must see! Too many upgrades to list. A fantastic, rare, turn-key home. Located in the heart of Frisco!

This Gorgeous single story, completely updated home! Very desirable Cecile Place on an oversized lot with lots of trees and mature landscaping! This is a fabulous open, freshly painted floor plan, with a huge kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances that opens to the family room with high ceilings and wood floors. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2 Baths with brand new custom windows and Plantation Shutters, radiant barrier, new top of the line AC unit, garage has real epoxy floors! Cost $50k for upgrades!!!