9555 Crown Ridge Drive

FREE PRORATED RENT IF MOVE IN BY 4-30! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME located in Frisco's beautiful Crown Ridge subdivision! Prosper ISD. 3 large bedrooms with full-size separate study and dining room. Wide-open kitchen with breakfast bar. Tons of cabinet space with stainless steel appliances and gas top cook stove! Custom fireplace, with spacious room sizes and large bathrooms. Walk-in closets. Covered patio with a view of community pond! Close proximity to Preston Road and Tollway! Waiting for you to call it home!