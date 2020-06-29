All apartments in Frisco
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:19 PM

9555 Crown Ridge Drive

9555 Crown Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9555 Crown Ridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FREE PRORATED RENT IF MOVE IN BY 4-30! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME located in Frisco's beautiful Crown Ridge subdivision! Prosper ISD. 3 large bedrooms with full-size separate study and dining room. Wide-open kitchen with breakfast bar. Tons of cabinet space with stainless steel appliances and gas top cook stove! Custom fireplace, with spacious room sizes and large bathrooms. Walk-in closets. Covered patio with a view of community pond! Close proximity to Preston Road and Tollway! Waiting for you to call it home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

