Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9525 Plains Circle

9525 Plains Cir · No Longer Available
Location

9525 Plains Cir, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautifully maintained Highland home with the most sought after schools in Frisco ISD and on a culdesac!! This home has been COMPLETELY updated and offers a full family and friends environment. With 5 full bedrooms, 4 full baths, gameroom with french doors, office with french doors and custom built in shelves, along with a private and safe outdoor living space protected by an electronic gate that closes the garage in with the backyard that ensures living and play safety. Neighborhood offers 2 pools, playgrounds and walking distance to both Cobb Middle school and Fisher Elementary. The most updated rental opportunity in The Trails in recent years. You will not what to miss out of this rare opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9525 Plains Circle have any available units?
9525 Plains Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9525 Plains Circle have?
Some of 9525 Plains Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9525 Plains Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9525 Plains Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9525 Plains Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9525 Plains Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9525 Plains Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9525 Plains Circle offers parking.
Does 9525 Plains Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9525 Plains Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9525 Plains Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9525 Plains Circle has a pool.
Does 9525 Plains Circle have accessible units?
No, 9525 Plains Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9525 Plains Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9525 Plains Circle has units with dishwashers.

