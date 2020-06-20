9525 Plains Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Beautifully maintained Highland home with the most sought after schools in Frisco ISD and on a culdesac!! This home has been COMPLETELY updated and offers a full family and friends environment. With 5 full bedrooms, 4 full baths, gameroom with french doors, office with french doors and custom built in shelves, along with a private and safe outdoor living space protected by an electronic gate that closes the garage in with the backyard that ensures living and play safety. Neighborhood offers 2 pools, playgrounds and walking distance to both Cobb Middle school and Fisher Elementary. The most updated rental opportunity in The Trails in recent years. You will not what to miss out of this rare opportunity.