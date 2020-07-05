All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

921 Turnstone Trail

921 Turnstone Trl · No Longer Available
Location

921 Turnstone Trl, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeously upgraded home situated in most sought after The Trails community. 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Baths + a Study. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the house. Spacious family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter, gas cook top, island and tons of cabinet spaces. Master suite has large walk-in closet, double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient location, right across from the community park and walking distance to elementary school. Minutes to shops and restaurants. Frisco ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Turnstone Trail have any available units?
921 Turnstone Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 Turnstone Trail have?
Some of 921 Turnstone Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Turnstone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
921 Turnstone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Turnstone Trail pet-friendly?
No, 921 Turnstone Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 921 Turnstone Trail offer parking?
No, 921 Turnstone Trail does not offer parking.
Does 921 Turnstone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Turnstone Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Turnstone Trail have a pool?
No, 921 Turnstone Trail does not have a pool.
Does 921 Turnstone Trail have accessible units?
No, 921 Turnstone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Turnstone Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Turnstone Trail has units with dishwashers.

