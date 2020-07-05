921 Turnstone Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Gorgeously upgraded home situated in most sought after The Trails community. 3 Bedrooms, 2.1 Baths + a Study. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the house. Spacious family room with floor to ceiling stone fireplace. Kitchen features granite counter, gas cook top, island and tons of cabinet spaces. Master suite has large walk-in closet, double vanities, garden tub and separate shower. Convenient location, right across from the community park and walking distance to elementary school. Minutes to shops and restaurants. Frisco ISD.