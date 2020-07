Amenities

Very nice 3 bedroom close to Main and Preston. Ceramic tile flooring in Living area, dining area, kitchen and nook, and in the hall and bathrooms. Two secondary bedrooms have carpet floors, and the master has lovely wood laminate flooring. Recent updates to bathrooms make this a very nice home in Frisco. some pet restrictions, but well mannered pets are accepted. French Door Stainless Steel refrigerator included. Covered patio is very nice, too.