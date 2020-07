Amenities

Spacious Totally Remodeled Open-Concept 1-Story, 3 Split-bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 dining areas. Large master, vaulted ceilings, carpet, ceramic tile and vinyl flooring, tucked away in a prime location in the heart of Frisco. Close to dining, shopping, 1.5 miles from Toyota Center and 2.8 miles from Dallas Cowboys Star. Close to all the action Frisco has to offer! $ TAR application $55 application fee adults 18 and up.