Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8740 Woodstream Dr.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:12 PM

8740 Woodstream Dr.

8740 Woodstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8740 Woodstream Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This beautiful Single Family Home is located close to downtown Frisco and Preston rd. Easy access to Preston and Dallas North Tollway. Quiet and desirable neighborhood with excellent schools (Frisco ISD.). Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, spacious laundry room (plenty of space for an extra refrigerator), dining room and living with beautiful fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters and beautiful stone black splash. Brand New refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, trash disposal, and dishwasher. Large Lot. Walking distance to shopping area with many stores and restaurants, including a Walmart Super center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8740 Woodstream Dr. have any available units?
8740 Woodstream Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8740 Woodstream Dr. have?
Some of 8740 Woodstream Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8740 Woodstream Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8740 Woodstream Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8740 Woodstream Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 8740 Woodstream Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8740 Woodstream Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8740 Woodstream Dr. offers parking.
Does 8740 Woodstream Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8740 Woodstream Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8740 Woodstream Dr. have a pool?
No, 8740 Woodstream Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8740 Woodstream Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8740 Woodstream Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8740 Woodstream Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8740 Woodstream Dr. has units with dishwashers.

