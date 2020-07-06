8740 Woodstream Dr.

Amenities

This beautiful Single Family Home is located close to downtown Frisco and Preston rd. Easy access to Preston and Dallas North Tollway. Quiet and desirable neighborhood with excellent schools (Frisco ISD.). Great floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, spacious laundry room (plenty of space for an extra refrigerator), dining room and living with beautiful fireplace. Kitchen with granite counters and beautiful stone black splash. Brand New refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, trash disposal, and dishwasher. Large Lot. Walking distance to shopping area with many stores and restaurants, including a Walmart Super center.