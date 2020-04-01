8537 Nicholson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room bbq/grill

Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in center of Frisco and close to everything. Upstairs has a full bath with huge game room and built in setup media. Nice engineered hardwood floors in hallway and dining areas. Kitchen has ample cabinet space. Backyard has covered patio with stamped concrete for BBQ and other activities. Across the street from Leadership Prep school and FISD!!!