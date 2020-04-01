All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
8537 Nicholson Drive
Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:30 AM

8537 Nicholson Drive

8537 Nicholson Drive · No Longer Available
Frisco
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8537 Nicholson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
bbq/grill
Beautiful 4 bed 3 bath in center of Frisco and close to everything. Upstairs has a full bath with huge game room and built in setup media. Nice engineered hardwood floors in hallway and dining areas. Kitchen has ample cabinet space. Backyard has covered patio with stamped concrete for BBQ and other activities. Across the street from Leadership Prep school and FISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8537 Nicholson Drive have any available units?
8537 Nicholson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8537 Nicholson Drive have?
Some of 8537 Nicholson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8537 Nicholson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8537 Nicholson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8537 Nicholson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8537 Nicholson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8537 Nicholson Drive offer parking?
No, 8537 Nicholson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8537 Nicholson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8537 Nicholson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8537 Nicholson Drive have a pool?
No, 8537 Nicholson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8537 Nicholson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8537 Nicholson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8537 Nicholson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8537 Nicholson Drive has units with dishwashers.

