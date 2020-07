Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Great updated 3-2-2 in downtown Frisco area! Open plan with updates including: remodeled kitchen (granite-stainless-stone), light fixtures, engineered wood floors. Water heater replaced 2014, recent air duct replacement. New carpet in bedrooms (by end of Jan). Big yard. Walking distance to local shops and restaurants. Coveted Frisco schools. Minutes from Dallas Tollway and Main. Owner will put in washer, dryer and refrigerator if tenant doesn't have their own!