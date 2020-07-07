8416 Firewheel Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*PENDING*. Updated with Granite Counters & Wood Floor, Cute One Story home with 3BR & Study & 2 Bath in sought after location in Frisco. Wood Floor in Formal Living & Study with French Door. Huge family room with Fireplace, Kitchen with plenty of cabinets with pull out drawers. Large Master with sitting area. Jetted tub in Master Bath. Walking distance to Newman Park. Washer-Dryer- Washer, Dryer &Refrigerator is included in Rent.Nice size backyard with open patio. Exemplary Frisco Schools. Brand new attic insulation was sprayed yesterday. $350 per pet non refundable security deposit. $125 one time Admin fee will be paid with SD upon approval.