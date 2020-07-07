All apartments in Frisco
8416 Firewheel Lane

8416 Firewheel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8416 Firewheel Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*PENDING*. Updated with Granite Counters & Wood Floor, Cute One Story home with 3BR & Study & 2 Bath in sought after location in Frisco. Wood Floor in Formal Living & Study with French Door. Huge family room with Fireplace, Kitchen with plenty of cabinets with pull out drawers. Large Master with sitting area. Jetted tub in Master Bath. Walking distance to Newman Park. Washer-Dryer- Washer, Dryer &Refrigerator is included in Rent.Nice size backyard with open patio. Exemplary Frisco Schools. Brand new attic insulation was sprayed yesterday. $350 per pet non refundable security deposit. $125 one time Admin fee will be paid with SD upon approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 Firewheel Lane have any available units?
8416 Firewheel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8416 Firewheel Lane have?
Some of 8416 Firewheel Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8416 Firewheel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8416 Firewheel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 Firewheel Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8416 Firewheel Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8416 Firewheel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8416 Firewheel Lane offers parking.
Does 8416 Firewheel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8416 Firewheel Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 Firewheel Lane have a pool?
No, 8416 Firewheel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8416 Firewheel Lane have accessible units?
No, 8416 Firewheel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 Firewheel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8416 Firewheel Lane has units with dishwashers.

