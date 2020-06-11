8411 Silverton Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in established Frisco community. Spacious 2 story home with hardwood floors throughout first floor living areas, high ceilings in formal living, dining and family room! Family room has awesome built-ins and fireplace and opens to kitchen and breakfast nook. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and walk-in pantry! Big first-floor master with double vanity, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet. 2nd guest suite and bathroom down. Gameroom upstairs plus 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths up! Nice big yard with board on board privacy fence and covered patio. Awesome community complete with huge pool, park area, pond & playground!