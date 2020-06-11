All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8411 Silverton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8411 Silverton Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8411 Silverton Drive

8411 Silverton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8411 Silverton Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
Beautiful home in established Frisco community. Spacious 2 story home with hardwood floors throughout first floor living areas, high ceilings in formal living, dining and family room! Family room has awesome built-ins and fireplace and opens to kitchen and breakfast nook. Huge kitchen with tons of cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and walk-in pantry! Big first-floor master with double vanity, separate tub & shower and large walk-in closet. 2nd guest suite and bathroom down. Gameroom upstairs plus 3 more bedrooms and 2 full baths up! Nice big yard with board on board privacy fence and covered patio. Awesome community complete with huge pool, park area, pond & playground!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8411 Silverton Drive have any available units?
8411 Silverton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8411 Silverton Drive have?
Some of 8411 Silverton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8411 Silverton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8411 Silverton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8411 Silverton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8411 Silverton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8411 Silverton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8411 Silverton Drive offers parking.
Does 8411 Silverton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8411 Silverton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8411 Silverton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8411 Silverton Drive has a pool.
Does 8411 Silverton Drive have accessible units?
No, 8411 Silverton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8411 Silverton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8411 Silverton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District