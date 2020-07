Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

This is one amazing home with lots of upgrades and features. Wooden floor, Ceramic Tile flooring, Kitchen has island and open to the family room. Media room with surround sound & motorized screen. Master bedroom down with huge walk-in closets. Large backyard with a motorized gate to enter to drive-way. Study room, formal living and dining rooms. Vacant home. Code 1975. See yourself.