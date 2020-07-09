8345 Kings Ridge Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom , 3 bathroom home is located in Frisco ISD and in highly desirable location. Home features abundant natural light, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, serene backyard and granite countertops, engineered hardwood, Smart irrigation system, recessed lights in kitchen, large two car garage and ample space for a home office. Must see! Long term tenants wanted for this friendly landlord. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Refrigerator included. Owner is looking for long-term tenants for 18-24 month minimum.