8345 Kings Ridge Road
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:03 PM

8345 Kings Ridge Road

8345 Kings Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

8345 Kings Ridge Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom , 3 bathroom home is located in Frisco ISD and in highly desirable location. Home features abundant natural light, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, serene backyard and granite countertops, engineered hardwood, Smart irrigation system, recessed lights in kitchen, large two car garage and ample space for a home office. Must see! Long term tenants wanted for this friendly landlord. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Refrigerator included. Owner is looking for long-term tenants for 18-24 month minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8345 Kings Ridge Road have any available units?
8345 Kings Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8345 Kings Ridge Road have?
Some of 8345 Kings Ridge Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8345 Kings Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
8345 Kings Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 Kings Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8345 Kings Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 8345 Kings Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 8345 Kings Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 8345 Kings Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8345 Kings Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 Kings Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 8345 Kings Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 8345 Kings Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 8345 Kings Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 Kings Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8345 Kings Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.

