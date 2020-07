Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful luxurious town home in popular Frisco Square. Spacious 1st floor bedroom could be used as a study. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom and walk in closets. Living area and first floor are hand-scraped nail down hardwoods. Granite counters in kitchen, bathrooms, and Laundry. Stainless steel appliances. Jetted tub and separate shower in master bathroom with huge closet. Roof top balcony is great for watching fireworks on the 4th. Fresh paint and new carpets.