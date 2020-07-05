8241 Christie Drive

Amenities

Move in Ready! One Story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great Frisco location! Updates include laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, carpet and HVAC. 4th bedroom makes a great study or home office. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included! Minutes away from Downtown Frisco, Retail & Restaurants! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.