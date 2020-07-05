All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:38 AM

8241 Christie Drive

8241 Christie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8241 Christie Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready! One Story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great Frisco location! Updates include laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, carpet and HVAC. 4th bedroom makes a great study or home office. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included! Minutes away from Downtown Frisco, Retail & Restaurants! App fee is $50 in CERTIFIED FUNDS payable to listing agent for each adult applicant 18 and over. Use TAR Lease Application and submit copies of PHOTO ID & PAYSTUBS with app. We prepare the Lease. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8241 Christie Drive have any available units?
8241 Christie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8241 Christie Drive have?
Some of 8241 Christie Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8241 Christie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8241 Christie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8241 Christie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8241 Christie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8241 Christie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8241 Christie Drive offers parking.
Does 8241 Christie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8241 Christie Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8241 Christie Drive have a pool?
No, 8241 Christie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8241 Christie Drive have accessible units?
No, 8241 Christie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8241 Christie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8241 Christie Drive has units with dishwashers.

