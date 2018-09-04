All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 22 2020

8216 Burleigh Street

8216 Burleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

8216 Burleigh Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Charming, well maintained, move-in ready home in Frisco. Located near shopping, restaurants and 121 & DNT. Open floor plan. Kitchen has SS appliances & breakfast bar overlooks large living room. French doors open to extended patio & landscaped backyard. Split bedrooms. Private master bedroom with walk-in closet. Plantation shutters throughout. Attic storage. HOME IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING PAINTED. These are outdated pictures. Will post new pics soon. Please contact listing agent, Shokran Habbas @ 214-683-8472 for all inquiries about this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8216 Burleigh Street have any available units?
8216 Burleigh Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8216 Burleigh Street have?
Some of 8216 Burleigh Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8216 Burleigh Street currently offering any rent specials?
8216 Burleigh Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8216 Burleigh Street pet-friendly?
No, 8216 Burleigh Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8216 Burleigh Street offer parking?
Yes, 8216 Burleigh Street offers parking.
Does 8216 Burleigh Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8216 Burleigh Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8216 Burleigh Street have a pool?
No, 8216 Burleigh Street does not have a pool.
Does 8216 Burleigh Street have accessible units?
No, 8216 Burleigh Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8216 Burleigh Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8216 Burleigh Street has units with dishwashers.

