8216 Burleigh Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming, well maintained, move-in ready home in Frisco. Located near shopping, restaurants and 121 & DNT. Open floor plan. Kitchen has SS appliances & breakfast bar overlooks large living room. French doors open to extended patio & landscaped backyard. Split bedrooms. Private master bedroom with walk-in closet. Plantation shutters throughout. Attic storage. HOME IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING PAINTED. These are outdated pictures. Will post new pics soon. Please contact listing agent, Shokran Habbas @ 214-683-8472 for all inquiries about this home.