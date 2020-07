Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a TRUE BEAUTY in FRISCO. One story home with Exemplary Schools. 3 Bed Plus Study! 25K Master Bath Renovation, HARDWOOD floor through out the house. HUGE Custom Shower & Dual Sink Vanity! Soaring Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Split Bedrooms for Privacy. HUGE Kitchen w Island, Abundant Cabinetry, Pantry. This will go fast so schedule your viewing!! (Dogs are case by case basis.)