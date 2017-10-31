8107 Snowmass

Amenities

Brand new luxury three level townhome located just a few minutes from the Star, Legacy West & Stonebriar Mall with many great shopping and dining options. Convenient to Tollway & 121. Feeds into Frisco ISD. Second level features spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, open concept living-dining area and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Third floor has 2 bedrooms and a large game room-family room that opens up to a large covered balcony. Office is located on the first level and could be used as fourth bedroom. Home faces a professionally landscaped green belt and located within easy walk to a community pool. Available for occupancy the week of August 18th, 2019.