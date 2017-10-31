All apartments in Frisco
8107 Snowmass

8107 Snowmass Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8107 Snowmass Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new luxury three level townhome located just a few minutes from the Star, Legacy West & Stonebriar Mall with many great shopping and dining options. Convenient to Tollway & 121. Feeds into Frisco ISD. Second level features spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet, open concept living-dining area and kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Third floor has 2 bedrooms and a large game room-family room that opens up to a large covered balcony. Office is located on the first level and could be used as fourth bedroom. Home faces a professionally landscaped green belt and located within easy walk to a community pool. Available for occupancy the week of August 18th, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8107 Snowmass have any available units?
8107 Snowmass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8107 Snowmass have?
Some of 8107 Snowmass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8107 Snowmass currently offering any rent specials?
8107 Snowmass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8107 Snowmass pet-friendly?
No, 8107 Snowmass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8107 Snowmass offer parking?
Yes, 8107 Snowmass offers parking.
Does 8107 Snowmass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8107 Snowmass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8107 Snowmass have a pool?
Yes, 8107 Snowmass has a pool.
Does 8107 Snowmass have accessible units?
No, 8107 Snowmass does not have accessible units.
Does 8107 Snowmass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8107 Snowmass has units with dishwashers.

