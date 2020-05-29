All apartments in Frisco
8031 New Kent
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:09 PM

8031 New Kent

8031 New Kent Road · No Longer Available
Location

8031 New Kent Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very well maintained home located in a great neighborhood with pool, parks & playground. Open floorplan with living area open to dining. The large kitchen overlooks the dining room and features granite, nice appliances & walk-in pantry. Secluded master with large bathroom, dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. The closet has plenty of room for his & hers clothes. Large laundry room with built-ins leads out to 2 car garage. Fenced in side yard with covered patio. This location is within a few miles from all the wonderful dining, shopping, and entertainment that Frisco has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8031 New Kent have any available units?
8031 New Kent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8031 New Kent have?
Some of 8031 New Kent's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8031 New Kent currently offering any rent specials?
8031 New Kent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8031 New Kent pet-friendly?
No, 8031 New Kent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8031 New Kent offer parking?
Yes, 8031 New Kent offers parking.
Does 8031 New Kent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8031 New Kent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8031 New Kent have a pool?
Yes, 8031 New Kent has a pool.
Does 8031 New Kent have accessible units?
No, 8031 New Kent does not have accessible units.
Does 8031 New Kent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8031 New Kent has units with dishwashers.

