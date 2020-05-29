8031 New Kent

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Very well maintained home located in a great neighborhood with pool, parks & playground. Open floorplan with living area open to dining. The large kitchen overlooks the dining room and features granite, nice appliances & walk-in pantry. Secluded master with large bathroom, dual sinks, garden tub & separate shower. The closet has plenty of room for his & hers clothes. Large laundry room with built-ins leads out to 2 car garage. Fenced in side yard with covered patio. This location is within a few miles from all the wonderful dining, shopping, and entertainment that Frisco has to offer!