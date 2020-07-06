7805 Glenoaks Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Frisco home in great location, with tons of curb appeal. An elegant formal living or dining space welcomes you into the home. Neutral two tone paint continues throughout giving the home a bright and fresh feel. Spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops, ample cabinet space and gas cook-top, and breakfast nook with bayed window seat. Nice sized family room with wood burning fireplace. Wood floors throughout. Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized yard with patio space. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at signing. Pets case by case