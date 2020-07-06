All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:58 PM

7805 Glenoaks Dr

7805 Glenoaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Glenoaks Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Frisco home in great location, with tons of curb appeal. An elegant formal living or dining space welcomes you into the home. Neutral two tone paint continues throughout giving the home a bright and fresh feel. Spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops, ample cabinet space and gas cook-top, and breakfast nook with bayed window seat. Nice sized family room with wood burning fireplace. Wood floors throughout. Private master suite includes double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized yard with patio space. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at signing. Pets case by case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Glenoaks Dr have any available units?
7805 Glenoaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Glenoaks Dr have?
Some of 7805 Glenoaks Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Glenoaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Glenoaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Glenoaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 Glenoaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7805 Glenoaks Dr offer parking?
No, 7805 Glenoaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7805 Glenoaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7805 Glenoaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Glenoaks Dr have a pool?
No, 7805 Glenoaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7805 Glenoaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 7805 Glenoaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Glenoaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7805 Glenoaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

